Q1 2022 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher Clulow -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins results for the first quarter of 2022. Participating with me today are Tom Linebarger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jennifer Rumsey, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. We will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future