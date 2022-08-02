Q2 2022 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Q2 2022 Cummins Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Chris Clulow, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher C. Clulow - Cummins Inc. - VP & Corporate Controller



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins' results for the second quarter of 2022. Participating with me today are Tom Linebarger, our Executive Chairman; Jen Rumsey, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. We will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future results co