Q2 2020 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the CMS Energy 2020 Second Quarter Results. The earnings news release issued earlier today and the presentation used on this webcast are available on CMS Energy's website in the Investor Relations section.



This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Just a reminder, there will be a rebroadcast of this conference call today, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, running through August 10. This presentation is also being webcast and is available on CMS Energy's website in the Investor Relations section.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sri Maddipati, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations.



Srikanth Maddipati - CMS Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Patti Poppe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rejji Hayes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and unc