CMS Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Garrick J. Rochow - CMS Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Garrick Rochow, President and CEO. Thank you for joining us at the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting for CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. It's an honor to be here and represent these great companies.



As the new CEO, I'm humbled to lead a corporation that has been serving for over 130 years, with 8,500 coworkers and many great retirees. Our coworkers continue to perform with a heart of service that is unparalleled by other utilities in the industry.



2020 was a unique year in many ways, but our team continued to deliver. 2021 is off to a great start, and I remain confident in both our strategy and our ability to execute on that strategy.



Today, I'm proud to share our commitment to excellence. We continue to be grounded in our purpose: world-class performance, delivering hometown service. We measure our triple bottom line through people, planet and profit.



The best thing about our company is our people, and not only the people who show up today, but the people who have gone before