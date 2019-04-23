Centene Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Okay. We're calling the meeting to order. And we welcome our shareholders to our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At this time, I'd like to introduce our directors and ask them to stand: Orlando Ayala, who is up for reelection this time; Jessica Blume; Fred Eppinger; Richard Gephardt, the Honorable Richard Gephardt; John Roberts, who's also up for reelection; David Steward; and Governor Tommy Thompson, who's up for reelection. Thank you.



I also want to acknowledge that we have a number of senior officers in the room of Centene. And rather than trying to introduce all of them, I'm just going to ask you to please stand so other shareholders may recognize you, if you would, please. Thank you.



I also want to introduce several of the senior partners and representatives of KPMG who are here and Bryan Cave. We have from Bryan Cave, Mark Klamer. From KPMG, we have Karen Vangyia. And we have Peter Scheibelein from Broadridge. Peter, helping us doing the count. Thank you.



We now move to the formal conduct of th