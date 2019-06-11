Jun 11, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT

Tyler Thomas Graver - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, guys. My name is Tyler Graver. I work on the managed care and provider's team here at Goldman Sachs. Joining me today is Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene. Good morning.



Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you.



Tyler Thomas Graver - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



So we're just going to jump right into Q&A, and I'll leave some time towards the end for you all in the audience in case you want to ask any questions, about 10, 15 minutes left. So we'll just jump right in.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo Centene's share of Medicaid Managed Care lives is somewhere around 13% today. And as you model out the business bottoms-up program-by-program, where do you see that metric possibly going in the future?