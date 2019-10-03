Oct 03, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
Steven Paul Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division - Analyst
So I'm Steve Halper. I cover health care IT and managed care at Cantor, and I'm going to ask everybody a question, if you have the answer, it would be great, I'll buy you a beer afterwards. So who were the analysts that took Centene public in 2001? Nobody knows that? It was myself and Ed.
So 2001, it's been a great story, Ed. It was 3 states; Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas was just getting started. So the company has done a great job, as Ed knows, and Ed's going to do a presentation and then we'll open up for questions at the end. Welcome.
I can't believe nobody knew that. All right, I'll take myself a beer. There you go.
Edmund E. Kroll - Centene Corporation - SVP, Finance & IR
I'm kind of like the guy that bought the razor blade company because he liked their product. After analyzing Centene for 6 years as a public company, I joined them, and I'm still doing it.
Well, thank you all. I'm just going to put my water down here. Thank you, Steve. Thanks to Ca
Centene Corp at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Oct 03, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...