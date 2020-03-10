Centene Corp at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Okay. Great. Good morning, and welcome to the virtual version of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the healthcare services analyst here at Barclays. And first off, I want to thank everyone for their flexibility during this challenging situation, but I also hope that everyone remains safe in relation to the overall coronavirus outbreak.



Our first company today is Centene. And my understanding is at the last minute this morning, CEO Michael Neidorff's been called down to Washington D.C. as I think several managed care executives are meeting with Vice President Mike Pence today. So we have Ed Kroll from Investor Relations on the line. He's going to handle the fireside chat today. So Ed, good morning.



Good morning, Steve. Thanks for having us, and looking forward to this virtual conference with you today.



