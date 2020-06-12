Centene Corp Virtual Investor Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jennifer Gilligan - Centene Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I am Jennifer Gilligan, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us for our June 2020 Virtual Investor Day. We are pleased to have an opportunity to update the investor community and hope you find this morning's program to be a good use of your time.



Earlier today, we issued a press release updating our full year 2020 guidance. This press release and the newly issued financial guidance can be found on the Investor Relations page of centene.com. Please mark your calendars for our second quarter 2020 earnings call on Tuesday, July, 28 at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Now for the obligatory forward-looking statements. Please note that various remarks we make today regarding future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements under U.S. Securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. As a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the slide you see in front of you, and the Risk Factors sec