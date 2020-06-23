Jun 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew Richard Borsch - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Research Analyst



Delighted to have you join us, and we are delighted to be welcoming Centene to our 2020 conference, represented by the longtime Chairman and CEO, Michael Neidorff; along with Jen Gilligan, Head of Investor Relations.



Questions and Answers:

- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Research AnalystMaybe we'll probably just start out with whether there are -- I know, well, you just gave us a lot of information, very comprehensive virtual Investor Day 2 weeks ago. But with that in the backdrop, it's always a fast-moving environment. Are there any recent changes or anything you would update in that short period of time since then?- Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEOSo the only thing I would add is I've been -- we've heard more and more chatter out of Washington doing talk and other sources where as the states ask for more funding, asking the questions or they say they want