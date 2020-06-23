Centene Corp at BMO Capital Markets Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Author's Avatar

Jun 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Matthew Richard Borsch - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Research Analyst

Delighted to have you join us, and we are delighted to be welcoming Centene to our 2020 conference, represented by the longtime Chairman and CEO, Michael Neidorff; along with Jen Gilligan, Head of Investor Relations.

Questions and Answers:

Matthew Richard Borsch - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Research Analyst

Maybe we'll probably just start out with whether there are -- I know, well, you just gave us a lot of information, very comprehensive virtual Investor Day 2 weeks ago. But with that in the backdrop, it's always a fast-moving environment. Are there any recent changes or anything you would update in that short period of time since then?

Michael Frederic Neidorff - Centene Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO

So the only thing I would add is I've been -- we've heard more and more chatter out of Washington doing talk and other sources where as the states ask for more funding, asking the questions or they say they want
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
Start 7-Day Free Trial
Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
30-Year Financial on one screen
All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
Customizable Stock Dashboard
Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
All data downloadable
Quick customer support
And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.