Sep 14, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Hey, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, health care services analyst. And before we get started, please note that for -- the webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only, and this webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. And for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com research disclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.



And with that out of the way, we're really pleased to have Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene, here with us today. Obviously, the Medicaid and exchange markets are seeing significant growth as COVID continues to make its mark. And Centene has done a really fantastic job in a very challenging time.



With that also, there's a lot of rhetoric around fiscal state pressures and electi