Centene Corp 2021 Financial Guidance and Investor Day Transcript

Dec 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Jennifer Lynch Gilligan - Centene Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jennifer Gilligan, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Welcome to Centene's Virtual 2021 Financial guidance and Investor Day. We are pleased to have an opportunity to update the investor community, and thank you for spending some time with us this morning.



Earlier today, we issued a press release providing our full year 2021 guidance. This press release as well as today's slide presentation can be found on the Investor Relations page of centene.com. Additionally, please mark your calendars for our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Scheduled for Tuesday, February 9.



Now for the obligatory forward-looking statements. Please note that various remarks we make today regarding future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements under U.S. securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors. Including those discussed in the slides you see in front of you and the Risk Factors secti