Mar 20, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



I guess Mike is going to make a few introductory remarks, and then we're going to go to Stephane. And I just want to make Sean -- I want to thank him for making this happen. Thanks so much. It's, what, the biggest stock I cover. So it's a real treat to have you guys, thank you.



Michael R. Madsen - Honeywell International Inc. - President & CEO of Aerospace



Well, thank you, Andrew. It's great to be here. It's great to see everybody in 3 dimensions again, and it was 2 years ago we were here. I was here, and it was -- we were saying, "Well, this thing is going to last a few months maybe. I don't -- all the way to the summer." So here we are 2 years later. But Real pleasure to be here.



I'm going to let Stephane get right into it, but one of the things that -- one of the reasons why we formed a complete business unit around urban air mobility and unmanned aerial systems is I think it really needs the attention -- okay, good. I don' t want -- yes. I can talk louder. It's usually not a problem for