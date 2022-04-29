Q1 2022 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Sean Christopher Meakim - Honeywell International Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, and welcome to Honeywell's First Quarter 2022 Earnings. On the call with me today are Chairman and CEO, Darius Adamczyk; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Lewis. Also joining us are Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Anne Madden; and Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Torsten Pilz.



This call and webcast, including any non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our website at www.honeywell.com/investor. Honeywell also uses our website as a means of disclosing information, which may