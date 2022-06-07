Jun 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Markus M. H. Mittermaier - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Head & US Equity Research Analyst of Americas Electrical Equipment and Multi Industry Research



Perfect. A warm welcome to everyone. My name is Markus Mittermaier. I'm the multi industry and electrical equipment analyst here at UBS. And it's great to see everyone in 3D for a change. It's been way too long. So welcome to our Global Industrials and Transportation Conference.



And I'm delighted that we have Mike Madsen with us today, President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. We also have Dan Satterfield here, we just found out that we actually go back at the same place, Siemens, 2 decades ago. It's kind of interesting, small world. And Sean Meakim here from Investor Relations.



A couple of logistical items. You have a little bar code on your table. You can scan that with your phone and through that, a page opens and you can submit your questions. And I see them here on the iPad, and I'll throw that in as we go along. What I plan is to talk about supply chain, margins, market dynamics, commercial recovery and some strategic