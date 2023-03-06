Mar 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Honeywell First Quarter 2023 Leadership Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Sean Christopher Meakim - Honeywell International Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Sheri. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter 2023 installment of the Honeywell Leadership Webcast Series.
The purpose of these webcasts is to provide our investors with the opportunity to hear from a wide range of Honeywell leaders on topics of special interest. For example, in December, last year, we hosted a roundtable discussion on a variety of key contacts with our -- a variety key topics with our senior leadership team. And in September, we hosted a discussion on technology and innovation with our Chief Commercial and Technology Officers. These webcasts are available on our Investor Relations website. today, we'll host a discussion on the many ways that Honeywell is driv
Honeywell International Inc Leadership Webcast Series Transcript
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...