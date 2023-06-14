Jun 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Joe O'Dea. I lead the multi-industry team at Wells Fargo, and we're excited to kick off day 2 of the conference and thrilled to have Honeywell here with us this morning and welcome Greg Lewis, CFO. Thanks so much for joining us.



Thanks, Joe. Happy to be here.



Looking forward to the discussion. So I think the way we'll do this morning, Greg has got some prepared remarks, so we'll start that way, and then we'll jump into the Q&A.



So as you know, we just had our Investor Day just about a month ago. We're about 2 weeks into our new CEO's tenure. Vimal Kapur just took on the new role