Apr 03, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Patricia F. Russo - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome. We're glad you could join us for HPE's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting is now called to order. I'm Pat Russo chair of HPE. I'm joined by Antonio Neri, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who also serves with me as the Director of our Board; as well as John Schultz, our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Secretary; and Andy Simanek, our Head of Investor Relations. The company's other executive officers as well as my fellow board members and representatives from our registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young, are also participating in the meeting online and are available to answer questions as appropriate.



We're very pleased to be able to use this virtual meeting format, accessible to all of our stockholders across the world, regardless of physical location and at no cost. You can view the meeting, submit questions and vote your shares online prior to the closing of the polls. This is the fourth year we've broadcast our meeting globally, and we continue