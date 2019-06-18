Jun 18, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Antonio Fabio Neri - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - CEO, President & Director



Well, good afternoon, and welcome to HPE Discover. Patrick and the Las Vegas Band, thank you very much for entertaining us. It's always good to have you here and make this way more interesting.



It is exciting to be back in Las Vegas with all of you. Discover is all about reimagining what's possible and accelerating what is next for you and your business. It is hard to believe it has been a year since we were last here together. Time flies. I have had the privilege to spending the year meeting with so many customers like all of you, time with our partners and time with our employees from San Jose to Singapore to Dubai to London and everywhere in between. And I am proud of what we can do for you.



Technology is transforming and advancing every industry, from medicine to transportation, farming to space exploration. These significant advancements and all the ones that will come afte