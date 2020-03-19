Mar 19, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Jared Weisfeld;Jefferies;Managing Director - Technology Sector Specialist,



Great. Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to join us on such short notice. My name is Jared Weisfeld, U.S. technology sector specialist at Jefferies. We are pleased to have the CFO and Treasurer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise with us this afternoon. The format of today's webinar and conference call will be as follows: Tarek and Kirt will give a brief presentation, and then I will moderate a fireside chat with Q&A.



And with that, I'll turn it over to the team at HPE.



Tarek A. Robbiati - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Jared, for having us and good afternoon, good evening for everyone on the line. This is Tarek Robbiati speaking. I'm here