Q3 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Ms. Sonalee Parekh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



Sonalee Parekh - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior VP of Corporate Development & IR and Advisor to the CFO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Sonalee Parekh, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I would like to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

