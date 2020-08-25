Aug 25, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) We'll be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Ms. Sonalee Parekh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please proceed.
Sonalee Parekh - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior VP of Corporate Development & IR and Advisor to the CFO
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Sonalee Parekh, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I would like to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Q3 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...