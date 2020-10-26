Oct 26, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT

Hunter Muller - HMG Strategy, LLC - CEO and President



Next up, we have Cindy Finkelman. Cindy is the CIO at FactSet Research Systems, reimagining the business and leading and innovating in times of radical change. Cindy, take it away.



Cindy Finkelman;FactSet Research Systems Inc.;Chief Information Officer -



Hey, Hunter. How are you? That was a tough act to follow. That was an awesome panel. Thank you all for those nuggets.



So for those of you who I haven't met today, my name is Cindy Finkelman, and I am the CIO of FactSet Research Systems. And FactSet is a tech company that provides financial data and analytics to the investment management community, and we've been focused on driving digital capabilities for our clients for many years.



So today, I was inspired, along with Rashmi, a fellow panelist here, to talk about those women that have a seat at the table and really forge the right relationships that allow them to drive business innovation. And so I'd like to introduce all of our panelists by having each one of them