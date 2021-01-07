Jan 07, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

James Dickey Suva - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us here on day 3 of Citi's Global TMT Conference, Technology, Media and Telecom. My name is Jim Suva, and I'm the IT hardware and technology supply chain analyst here at Citigroup Investment Research. This session is focused on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, stock ticker, HPE.



A few housekeeping items. First, media and press are not invited to attend. If you are media or press, please disconnect immediately. Second, any investor subject to MiFID, please ensure you have the applicable research agreement in place. There are disclosures with this on our website. And I'd like to transition it over to Sanjot to talk about safe harbor. Sanjot?



Sanjot Khurana - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of Finance & IR



Thanks. Good morning, everyone. My name is Sanjot Khurana, Director of Investor Relations at HPE. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You will hear some forward-looking statement discu