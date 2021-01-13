Jan 13, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome back to the Jefferies software conference. We're really happy to have with us the CTO and Head of Software, Kumar, at Hewlett Packard. This is a unique opportunity to learn more about what HP is up to on their software business.



Kumar joined through the acquisition of BlueData, where he was the co-founder and CEO. Prior to that time, he was VP of R&D at VMware. I'm sure many of you will ask questions later about the transition with VMware today. We just had VMware on.



But Kumar, thank you so much for joining. Marcus is also on. Marcus had to go through a couple of quick housekeeping items, and then we'll go through a quick presentation from Kumar.



Marcus L. Kupferschmidt - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Director of IR and Business Intelligence



Super. Thanks, Brent. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You will hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in ou