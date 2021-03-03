Mar 03, 2021 / 06:15PM GMT

Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst



I'm really pleased to be joined by Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO, Antonio Neri. Before becoming CEO in February of 2018, Antonio held a number of leadership positions during his more than 2 decades with the company. As CEO, he has committed to selling the entire HPE portfolio as a service, while expanding margins in core computed storage and capitalizing on growth opportunities in HPC and MCS and Intelligent Edge.



Before we start the discussion, let me take a moment to read some disclosures. You will hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in HPE's annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The company's actual results could differ materially, and it assumes no obligation to update. More details can be found in HPE's website, investors.hpe.com, and in the recent Q1 earnings announcement press release dated March 2.



Let me also direct you to the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at