Jun 07, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Amit Jawaharlaz Daryanani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Fundamental Research Analyst



Perfect. Good afternoon, everyone. I guess it's afternoon in all time zones unless you're in Hawaii at this point for me. So makes my life easier now. My name is Amit Daryanani, the IT Hardware networking Analyst here at Evercore. I'm delighted to have HP Enterprise here for our next fireside chat. And we have HPE CFO, Tarek Robbiati; along with Marcus Kupferschmidt from the IR team over here. We'll keep this fireside chat around 30, 35 minutes. Irvin and I will ask a few questions in the post 20 minutes that we have prepared. And after that, I'm happy to open this up to the audience for any questions. If you have any questions, please feel free to e-mail them to me or better yet, if you want to use a chat function at the bottom of the broadcast, you can use that, and we will incorporate those questions as we go along with our discussion.



And before I kick this all up, I think Marcus has to read some safe disclosure statements. So I'm going to [spend] it to you, Marcus,