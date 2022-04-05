Apr 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Patricia F. Russo - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome. I'm Pat Russo, Chair of the Board of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Thank you for joining us for HPE's 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is now called to order.



Our virtual meeting format is accessible to all of our shareholders around the world and allows you to participate in the meeting, submit questions and vote your shares online prior to the polls closing. I'm here at the new Houston, Texas, headquarters and joined today by Antonio Neri, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who also serves with me as a director; as well as Rishi Varma, our General Counsel and Secretary; and my fellow board members. The company's other executive officers as well as representatives from our registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young, are participating in the meeting and are available to answer questions as appropriate.



The annual meeting is an important event for shareholders to hear directly from the Board and management. I will share brief comments about the