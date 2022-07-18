Jul 18, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Eric Thomson;CapConnect+;Head of Sales -



All right. Well, hello, everyone. Happy Monday. Welcome. I'll give it a few more minutes just in case if people are just a little bit delayed. But while we wait, let's just go over some legal disclosures, just to get the regulatory friends out of the way.



So this information presented today does not constitute an offer, sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or a recommendation to buy, sell, hold any investment or security or to engage in an investment strategy or a transaction. CapConnect+ eMarkets LLC does not represent that in securities, products or services discussed in this webinar are suitable for any particular investor. So let's get started.



Hi. I'm Eric Thomson, Head of Sales at CapConnect+. I couldn't be more excited to have you all here with us today for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's first-ever non-deal roadshow exclusively for you, the debt investors. At our core CapConnectors transparency, connecting you to innovative executives and doing things direct, no middleman, we keep things simple. We spent the past