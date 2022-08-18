Aug 18, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Hello, everybody. This is Tim Long, IT hardware analyst at Barclays. And along with Jessica Whitt from our Global ESG Research team, we welcome to this call with HPE on their ESG agenda. As you know, ESG is a growing topic and one that HPE has spent in an increasing amount of time and energy on over the last few years.



We're pleased to have with us Antonio Neri and Monica Batchelder. Antonio is President and CEO of HPE, as you all know. He is a 25-year veteran of HP and HPE, and has held a variety of positions across the company. Antonio has managed several successful innovations across product categories at HP, and has also been pivotal in the integration of several of the important acquisitions.



Monica is the Chief Sustainability Officer at HP, where she is focused on driving the business value of sustainability and solving social and environmental challenges in collaboration with key stakeholders. She's also involved in the HPE Foundation and HPE's Living Progress St