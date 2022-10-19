Oct 19, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Thomas Kvaal - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome. I'm Jeff Kvaal, and I'm part of the Investor Relations team here at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I'd like to welcome you to the 2022 HPE Securities Analyst Meeting. Thank you.



I'm happy to say that we're hosting this event, obviously, from our beautiful new headquarters here outside Houston. It's good to see so many of my analyst friends in the audience. I will tell you the view is also very nice up here. Just nice. For those of you tuning in virtually, thank you very much for attending as well.



Before we start our executive presentations, I'd like to run through the agenda. First, Antonio will kick us off. He will discuss how HPE's edge-to-cloud strategy and leading position in the growing hybrid cloud market will deliver shareholder value. Then Tarek will provide details about our financial progress in 2022 and our transition towards a software-rich as-a-Service model. He will then delineate fiscal '23 and long-term guidance for our key financial metrics.



Followi