Jan 18, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Americas Equity Research



Hello, and good morning or good afternoon, wherever you are dialing in into our bottom line matters, CFO call series. We really try to get the perspective, the financial perspective and part of the strategy and the financial strategy from the CFO calls that we've hosted and we've loved your participation in these, and we try to going to a little bit more in-depth into financial strategy, capital returns how the model is shipping out.



Before we get started, I need to mention that conflict disclosures related to the individual companies or securities discussed on the call today can be found on the call invitation. Well, I'm really excited today to welcome Tarek Robbiati. You all know him. He was appointed EVP and CFO of HPE in 2018. So just ago, 4 years ago. And frankly, I have a lot of respect for anyone who's had the CFO role in the last 3 years because they were kind of crazy challenging to hold kind of leadership position through this period was kind of nuts. And we as analysts look at the numbers and how they move,