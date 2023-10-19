Oct 19, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Please welcome Vice President, Investor Relations, Jeff Kvaal.



Jeffrey Thomas Kvaal - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior Director of IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to the 2023 HPE Securities Analyst Meeting. Thanks for joining us in our return to New York. We haven't been here since before COVID, so 4 or 5 years now. It's nice to see so many familiar faces in the audience. I hope for you New Yorkers, this counts as in the office day, [I trust] -- in office. And thank you to the many folks that are tuning in virtually as well.



The agenda, we have Antonio first. He'll give us a look at how we're pivoting to our higher growth, higher margin recurring revenues, also positioning ourselves for sustainable and profitable growth. Through his talk, Antonio will introduce the heads of 3 of our new segments. So we've got Philip Mottram from Intelligent Edge, Fidelma Russo in hybrid cloud and also Justin Hotard from HPC and AI. They will give us deeper dives into each of their own businesses.



We'll then take a break until 4:00. Jere