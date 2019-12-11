Dec 11, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD



Hello. Tim Long here, IT, hardware and com equipment analyst at Barclays. Thank you for joining for the HP Inc. presentation.



Before we start, I do have the safe harbor statement here for the company, so please refer to that.



Now we're very pleased to have Alex Cho with us. Alex is President of the Personal Systems business. For those of you that don't realize, it's a really large business, $35 billion in revenues. Alex has been with HP for 20-plus years, held a number of positions across the printing, PC and services businesses. So we're happy to host a fireside chat with Alex.



So maybe to start us out, if you could just kind of give a little bit of background on yourself and kind of what you're doing at the company and priorities, and then we'll get into some of the Q&A.



Alex Cho - HP Inc. - President of Personal Systems Business



Sure. Happy to. Good morning, everybody. Yes, I've been at HP actually 24 years this year, and I have been in several of our businesses.