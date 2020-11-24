Q4 2020 HP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the HP Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Beth Howe, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Beth Howe - HP Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HP's Acting Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of this webcast will be made available on our website shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted the earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com. As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. For more detailed information, please see disclaimers in the earnings materi