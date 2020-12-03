Dec 03, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
Pretesh Dahya - HP Inc. - Director of IR
Good morning. I'm Tesh Dahya, Director of Investor Relations at HP, and I'd like to welcome you to our Investor Tech Talk series. This series of investor updates will provide investors with a focused and educational update on HP's innovation, products and services and solutions, consistent with our Advance, Disrupt and Transform business strategy.
Today, we will be focused on the Advance pillar of our strategy with an introduction overview and Q&A session regarding our recent launch of a new end-to-end solution for our print business called HP+. We will also take investor questions for the last 10, 15 minutes of the call. So if you have not submitted a question already, please do so via the Zoom toolbar at the bottom of your screen.
With me today is Tuan Tran, President of our Imaging, Printing & Solutions business. Tuan has been with HP for over 29 years and is based in Vancouver, Washington.
Before we begin, let me remind you that a -- that replay of the Zoom webinar will be made available on our website shortly after the call.
HP Inc Investor Tech Talk: Continuing Print's Evolution With The Launch Of HP+ Corporate Call Transcript
Dec 03, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...