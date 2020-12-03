Dec 03, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Pretesh Dahya - HP Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning. I'm Tesh Dahya, Director of Investor Relations at HP, and I'd like to welcome you to our Investor Tech Talk series. This series of investor updates will provide investors with a focused and educational update on HP's innovation, products and services and solutions, consistent with our Advance, Disrupt and Transform business strategy.



Today, we will be focused on the Advance pillar of our strategy with an introduction overview and Q&A session regarding our recent launch of a new end-to-end solution for our print business called HP+. We will also take investor questions for the last 10, 15 minutes of the call. So if you have not submitted a question already, please do so via the Zoom toolbar at the bottom of your screen.



With me today is Tuan Tran, President of our Imaging, Printing & Solutions business. Tuan has been with HP for over 29 years and is based in Vancouver, Washington.



Before we begin, let me remind you that a -- that replay of the Zoom webinar will be made available on our website shortly after the call.