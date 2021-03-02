Mar 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Christiana Riley - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - CEO for Americas & Member of Management Board



Hello, and thank you all very much for joining us at Deutsche Bank's ESG conference this year. I'm Christiana Riley, CEO of Deutsche Bank in the Americas. We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting some of the best and brightest minds in the area of sustainability, corporate social responsibility and sustainable investing as part of this conference. And particularly this panel today is designed to help us get better and closer into the detail of what -- of how investors are trying to measure companies on their D&I efforts and trying to measure the positive impact of that D&I effort on return.



So as I said, best and brightest minds. I am pleased today to be joined by 3 esteemed guests for this panel. I'd like to introduce them. First, Chris Michel, Head of Diversity Inclusion for Bloomberg Americas. Chris, prior to that prestigious role at Bloomberg, was also the Chief Diversity Officer at Brown Brothers Harriman. Also joined today by Katrina Dudley, who is a portfolio manager at Franklin Temple