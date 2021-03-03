Mar 03, 2021 / 04:45PM GMT
Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst
Welcome, everyone. I am Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley's IT hardware analyst, and I'm really pleased to be joined by Enrique Lores, HP's CEO.
Enrique is a 30-year veteran of HP who held senior leadership positions across both Personal Systems and Print and became CEO in November of 2019. Since leaving the company, Enrique has committed to a strategic value creation plan that includes long-term profit and free cash flow growth and significant capital return to shareholders.
Before we begin the discussion, let me just inform you that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP's fiscal '20 Form 10-K. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations page at investor.hp.com.
Please also see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website
