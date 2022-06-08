Jun 08, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Ruplu Bhattacharya - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



Okay. Folks, I think we're going to go and get started. Thanks, everyone, for attending our session today. It's great to see you in person. My name is Ruplu Bhattacharya, and I'm with the IT hardware equity research team at Bank of America, which is headed by Wamsi Mohan.



Today, we're honored to have Marie Myers here. As you know, she is the CFO of HP. But what you may not know is that she's had an extensive career at HP. She's been there since 1997. And apart from being CFO, she's also headed the transition department as well as the IT department at HP. So she's worn many different hats. She has lots of experience, and we're really looking forward to a very constructive and productive discussion today.



So Marie, thank you so much for attending today.



Marie E. Myers - HP Inc. - CFO



Thanks very much, Ruplu. I appreciate it.



Ruplu Bhattacharya - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



