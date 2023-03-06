Mar 06, 2023 / 04:35PM GMT

Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 1 of the flagship Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. My name is Erik Woodring. I'm the hardware analyst here at Morgan Stanley. I'm delighted to be joined by Enrique Lores, HP's CEO.



Before we get into that, a few disclaimers. So from the Morgan Stanley side, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.



And then on the HP side, today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations website at investor.hp.com.



Perfect. Thank you for