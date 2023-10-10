HP Inc To Host Securities Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Orit Keinan-Nahon - HP Inc. - VP of Finance & Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to our 2023 Securities Analyst Meeting. My name is Orit Keinan-Nahon and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at HP. It is wonderful to be hosting this event in person for the first time since 2019. And for those of you connecting via the webcast, thank you for joining us today.



Before we go to the agenda, let me share 2 important disclaimers. First, some of the comments and responses to your questions during today's event may include forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. These statements may also be based on certain assumptions in areas subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. Many of these risks and uncertainties are described in HP's SEC reports, including our most recent annual reports for Form 10-K and quarterly reports on 10-Q. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update any such forward-looking statements.



Second, certain information presented during t