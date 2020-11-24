Q4 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Snee will provide a review of the company's current and future operating conditions, commentary regarding each segment's performance for the quarter, an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a perspective on fiscal 2021. Jim Sheehan will pr