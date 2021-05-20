Q2 2021 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section. On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Snee will provide a review of the company's current and future operating conditions, commentary regarding each segment's performance for the quarter and a perspective on the balance of fiscal 2021. Jim Sheehan will provide detailed financial results and