Q1 2022 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Nathan P. Annis - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022. We released our results this morning before the market opened, around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Snee will provide a review of the company's first quarter results, strategic initiatives and a perspective on the rest of 2022. Jacinth Smiley will provide detailed financial results and further commentary on the first quarter and our outlook. The li