Feb 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR
Good evening. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call to discuss our Recast Financial Statements associated with our Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative. Earlier today, we filed our Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that included supplemental segment financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. We have posted a copy of the Form 8-K to our investor website, investor.hormelfoods.com.
On our call today is Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jacinth will provide a perspective on our Go Forward initiative and additional color on the company's segment financial information. In addition to Jacinth's comments, we have posted slides to our website, which outline the Go Forward initiative and main disclosures from today's call. There will be no question-and-answer session following Jacinth's remarks. Any questions regarding the information presented today can be directed to me or our Investor Relations inbox, [email protected].
Before we get started, I need to reference the sa
Hormel Foods Corp Financial Reporting Structure Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...