Hormel Foods Corp Financial Reporting Structure Call Transcript

David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Good evening. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call to discuss our Recast Financial Statements associated with our Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative. Earlier today, we filed our Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that included supplemental segment financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. We have posted a copy of the Form 8-K to our investor website, investor.hormelfoods.com.



On our call today is Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jacinth will provide a perspective on our Go Forward initiative and additional color on the company's segment financial information. In addition to Jacinth's comments, we have posted slides to our website, which outline the Go Forward initiative and main disclosures from today's call. There will be no question-and-answer session following Jacinth's remarks. Any questions regarding the information presented today can be directed to me or our Investor Relations inbox, [email protected].



Before we get started, I need to reference the sa