Hormel Foods Corp Investor Day Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 2023 Hormel Foods Investor Day. Great to be back in New York and hosting this 4 years and 2 days from the last time we were able to gather here and have an Investor Day. So really good to be back in person. And this is, by far, I can tell, the largest group that we've had here before.



My name is David Dahlstrom. For those of you who don't know me, I'm the Director of Investor Relations at the company today. We have a fantastic lineup of speakers. And as I mentioned to most of you in the countless e-mails I sent to make sure that you had everything you need to get here today, come hungry. And so the breakfast, as you can see, that's just a start. And the bags that we put out there, that's just a start.



So make sure you grab a bag and fill up. But we're going to have multiple snacking items put out here on the first break. We're going to showcase some of our foodservice items during our second break, and we're going to conclude the day with some local New York pizza from one of o