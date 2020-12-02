Dec 02, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Associate



Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Elizabeth Anderson. I'm the technology and distribution analyst here at Evercore. And I'm very pleased to be joined this morning by Stan Bergman, the Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein; as well as Steve Paladino, CFO. Steve, do you want to start with the forward-looking statements?



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Sure, thank you, Elizabeth. So I just wanted to mention as we begin that I'd like to note that certain comments made during this call may include information that is forward-looking. And as people know, risks and uncertainties involved in the company's business may affect the matters referred to in forward-looking statements. Therefore, the company's performance may differ from those expressed in or indicated by such forward-looking statements and all of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in Henry Sch