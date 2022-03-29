Mar 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning. Thanks for joining our full day dental event today. Glad you could all be with us here. This is Jason Bednar. I'm pleased to have with me today from Henry Schein, Chairman and CEO, Stanley Bergman; CFO, Steven Paladino; incoming CFO and current Chief Accounting Officer, Ron South; and Graham Stanley with Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thanks for joining us today.



So Graham, I think I'll throw it over to you real quick here, just for maybe some legal language you want to read before we get going.



Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer



Yes. Thank you, Jason, and thanks for hosting us today. So before we begin, I'd just like to say some safe harbor sort of wording that certain comments made during this call could include information that is forward-looking. As you know, risks and uncertainties involved in the company's business may affect the matters that are referred to in the forward-looking statemen