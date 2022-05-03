May 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Henry Schein First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Graham Stanley, Henry Schein's Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer. Please go ahead, Graham.
Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer
(technical difficulty)
Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with the useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable the comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance and allows for greater transparency that reflects the key metrics used by management in operating our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for information and comparative purposes and shoul
Q1 2022 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...