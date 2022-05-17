May 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Interim Director of Research



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. We are going to resume our Emerging Technologies in Dental Industry event for William Blair. I'm John Kreger, one of the health care and dental analysts at Blair. Thank you all for joining us.



Our next session is Henry Schein. We're going to go for the next 45 minutes talking to management team. And we've really got a special treat. In addition to Stan Bergman, the CEO; and Ron South, the CFO, we have several members of management that are going to jump on and talk about some really cool innovations going on at the company. So there's a lot to cover. And again, we only have 45 minutes, so we're going to jump right into it.



I'm going to start. I think, Graham, you want to jump in first, and then we'll kick it off and hand it to Stan.



Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer



Thank you, John. So just before I start, I just wanted to make a couple of comments about