Feb 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the prerecorded discussion of the Hershey Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results. My name is Melissa Poole, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at Hershey.



Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck; and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil. In addition to these remarks, we will host an analyst Q&A-only session at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the morning of February 2. A replay of this webcast and our subsequent Q&A session will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with their corresponding transcripts.



During the course of today's discussion, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risks and uncertainties